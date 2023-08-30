Morgan Stanley leases 1.36 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru

Morgan Stanley has the option to renew the lease for an additional five years, documents showed.

Morgan Stanley Advantage Services Private Limited has renewed its lease on 1.36 lakh sq ft of office space spread across three floors in a commercial complex in Bengaluru for 10 years at a rent of Rs 1.58 crore per month, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Morgan Stanley renewed the lease for the second, third and fourths floors in RMZ Ecoworld on Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur, Bengaluru. The building is owned by Artiga Ecoworld Infrastructure Private Limited and Morgan Stanley has paid a security deposit of Rs 9.4 crore, documents showed.

The deed of lease has been signed with Artiga Ecoworld Infrastructure, originally known as Adarsh Prime Projects Private Limited before changing its name to RMZ Ecoworld Infrastructure Private Limited and now to Artiga Ecoworld.

The property is notified as a special economic zone. The chargeable area is 1.36 lakh sq ft and the rent works out to Rs 116 per sq ft. The rent comes with an escalation cost of 15 percent every three years, the document showed.

The company also gets access to 177 car parking spaces, according to the document.

It has the option to renew the lease for an additional five years, the documents showed.

Emails have been sent to Morgan Stanley and Brookfield. Brookfield refused comment for this story.

In 2020, Bengaluru-headquartered privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm RMZ Corp had announced the sale of 12.5 million sq ft of its 67 million sq ft of real estate assets to a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management, for $2 billion (around Rs 14,680 crore).