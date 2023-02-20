 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monthly office leasing activity for January drops 56.4 percent month-on-month to 3.2 million sq ft: JLL

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Representative image.

The monthly office leasing activity for January dropped by 56.4 percent from the levels seen in December 2022 and stood at 3.2 million sq ft. The IT sector is currently facing slower employment and poor corporate growth expectations and, as a result, space take-up may be more benign as part of a course correction, a report by real estate consultancy JLL said on February 20.

The office space take-up across the sector in January 2022 stood at 1.7 million sq ft, the report said. This means that office leasing was still 93.1 percent higher in January this year compared with the previous year.

But the IT/ITeS category still remained the largest driver of overall market activity in January, accounting for 28 percent of total market activity, thanks to one large transaction and a few smaller ones. It accounted for 22 percent of market activity in January 2022 and 29 percent in December 2022, the report noted.

In January 2023, the BFSI sector accounted for 22 percent of the total market activity compared to 9 percent in January 2022. The manufacturing and industrial sector accounted for 23 percent in January this year compared to 14 percent in January 2022. The co-working sector was down to 8 percent versus 20 percent in January 2022, the report noted.