Moneycontrol Area Watch | Proximity to Delhi and affordable housing make Siddhartha Vihar a viable option for many

Siddharth Vihar is located on National Highway - 24, along the Hindon river, and is a few minutes’ drive from the Noida City Centre and Ghaziabad Railway Station.

Property prices within Delhi are beyond the budget of many and that is why homebuyers have to look beyond the Capital. The other reason is that within Delhi there is not much stock available for those who are on the lookout for a residential housing society with open spaces, recreation facilities like gyms, clubs and swimming pools.

These homebuyers have a choice to invest in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad or Ghaziabad.

Scores of homebuyers opting for the Siddharth Vihar township along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway claim that this micro-market in Ghaziabad is not only "more affordable" than Noida, Indirapuram and Vaishali, but has better connectivity to the national capital.

Located on National Highway - 24, Siddharth Vihar along the Hindon river is only a few minutes’ drive away from Noida City Centre and Ghaziabad Railway Station. And of course, Connaught Place is less than 30 minutes, provided there are no farmers camped at the border.

The upcoming Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) will add great value to property prices in this township along the Hindon river.

Like other trending real estate locations in the country, Siddharth Vihar too offers different types of residential units - 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and even larger sizes. One can opt for ready-to-move or go for under-construction apartments. Most properties are multi-storeyed.

Despite its proximity to Delhi, the housing units in the area cost less than in Indirapuram which has emerged as a good option for those who commute to the national capital or different sectors of Noida.

Developers claim the properties in upscale Noida and Indirapuram are priced on the higher side compared to the areas that can be approached by NH-24. They say residential real estate prices in areas along the NH-24 are still affordable compared to Noida, Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara.

According to reports, about one-third of the properties in the area, spread over roughly 635 acres, cost between Rs 40-60 lakh and nearly a fifth fall in the range of Rs 60-80 lakh.

As per DataLabs, PropTiger, the unsold inventory was at 427 units. The weighted average price as per supply was Rs 3,822 per square feet during the April-June period of 2021, up from Rs 3,512 per sq ft in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Like Noida and other localities in Ghaziabad, this upcoming township, next to Indirapuram, too has locational advantages. Despite heavy traffic, the wide roads make commuting to Siddharth Vihar from the national capital, Noida and other parts of Ghaziabad, comparatively easy. The area is also connected to NH-24 and NH-58.

There is a metro station (Shaheed Sthal) close by. New Delhi Railway Station is about 29 km from Siddharth Vihar. It takes about an hour to reach the station on a normal day without heavy traffic. It will take about one hour and 10 minutes to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport. Another reference point to understand the connectivity factor is Pragati Maidan in New Delhi which is less than 15 minutes' drive.

It is the connectivity factor which is attracting homebuyers to the area. A large number of people from Ghaziabad go to Noida and Greater Noida to work. The bustling Pari Chowk area, a landmark in Greater Noida, can be reached in 45 minutes. One can reach Ghaziabad Railway Station in no time by hiring an auto-rickshaw.

In a few years, the area will also boast of RRTS connectivity. RRTS seeks to provide fast and seamless travel between various places in Delhi and Gurugram. The Uttar Pradesh government is keen to develop the area as a major residential hub. It is taking several steps, like constructing roads, to connect Siddharth Vihar with national highways.

Due to its proximity to Delhi and Noida, Siddharth Vihar has all the necessary amenities, like schools, markets, banks, and hospitals, in the vicinity. However, it will still be a few years before the residents of the locality can boast of quality social infrastructure like other developed sectors of Noida. In addition to good roads, the area boasts of metro-rail connectivity, thus making commuting easy.

Prospective homebuyers, who work in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut should try and explore the area.

Homebuyers can choose from housing units offered by T & T Group, Prateek Group, SG Shikhar Height, Apex Group, Gaurs Group, Truvae Group, Antriksh Group, and of course, the units being offered by Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board.

Reports suggest that the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board is developing a stretch to provide direct access between Siddharth Vihar and National Highway - 9. The road stretch is likely to be completed by the end of the year.

Pipelines are currently being laid to provide Ganga water to the residents of the area. The pipeline from Dasna connects the Pratap Vihar treatment plant.