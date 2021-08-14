MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Moneycontrol Area Watch | Powai offers value for money deals to homebuyers

Connectivity to major central destinations, right price point, and a variety of options for homebuyers makes this Mumbai suburb a sought-after location in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Hiranandani Gardens in Powai is a more than 250 acres project.

Hiranandani Gardens in Powai is a more than 250 acres project.

Mumbai is the commercial capital of India, and a city of dreams for many. But owning real estate in this market is an expensive proposition. For those looking for a well-connected residential property in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Powai may be ideal.

Reputed real estate developers are developing new housing complexes in the area, with  1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and luxury apartments options.

Area Watch logoGiven that there are several commercial developments and offices of multinational companies in and around Powai, some consider it a favourable investment option too. It should be noted here that rentals have been impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

Known for the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), which was built in Powai in 1958, the region today has become a talent hub dotted with premier engineering institutes. The other major landmarks in the area are Powai Lake, L&T complex, Renaissance Hotel and Convention Centre and NITIE.

More recently, the presence of major corporates like Bayern, Deloitte, CRISIL, and Nomura have added to the growth of the area and its real estate valuation.

Close

Related stories

The presence of corporates has also significantly added to job opportunities in the region, making it a walk-to-work destination.

IS POWAI WORTH YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY?

Powai, it may be mentioned, is located in northeastern Mumbai, and it has emerged as one of the most influential localities of the metropolis, marked by a large number of residential projects and complexes. It also has more open spaces compared to most areas in South Mumbai.

A residential and commercial hub of MMR, Powai has a sizeable number of gated communities, luxury residential complexes, and sprawling shopping malls. It is a place for the modern high-tech youth.

Connectivity

Powai is also well-connected with other parts of Mumbai through BEST-run AC and non-AC buses. The Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli railway stations are the major rail transit points. These stations are located on the Central Railway line of the Mumbai Rail network. Metro rail infrastructure is also being developed.

In addition, the arterial Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, which passes through Powai, is a major connecting link between the Eastern and Western Expressway. The network of connecting roads enables the residents of Powai to go anywhere in Mumbai and other places.

Also, Mumbai Airport is only 5 km from Powai, making it more attractive to professionals to live and work, especially those who travel frequently.

The offerings

The 1BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK apartments in Powai are in demand, say property watchers.

The area has shopping complexes, hospitals, and schools. And while Powai is among the promising localities in the city, it is to be noted here that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have led to a notable drop in rentals. The rentals have gone down by about 15-25 per cent from the pre-pandemic levels at a median level not only in the Powai area but in the entire city. The decline has been steeper in case of premium properties.

MAJOR PROJECTS

Powai is a real estate hub and comprises projects such as the Hiranandani Gardens, a more than 250 acres project by Hiranandani Group. Other established developers like Lodha developers, Shapoorji Pallonji, L&T Realty, Nahar Developers also have projects in the area. Buyers have several options to choose from, both in the ready-to-move-in and under-construction category.

The per square foot rate of residential projects in Powai ranges between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per square feet, depending on the developer, amenities offered and location of the project.

powai-area-watch- final

Adjacent localities

While Powai may remain a preferred destination for potential homebuyers, the nearby Chandivali is another locality that can be considered before issuing that cheque towards token money for your dream home.

Chandivali, less than a 5-minute drive from Powai, has homes with a price differential between 20-25% than Powai. For those having budget constraints, this area is also an option.

Several developers such as Kalpataru, Mahindra, Godrej and Raheja also have a presence in the area.
Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Tags: #Chandivali property #Moneycontrol Area Watch #Mumbai Metropolitan Region #mumbai property #Powai #Real Estate
first published: Aug 14, 2021 09:29 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.