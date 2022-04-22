Moneycontrol Area Watch | Ghazipur landfill is a nightmare for Seemant Vihar, neighbourhood 

When you turn left from the exit of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghazipur, a signboard with an arrow pointing to the next left turn will guide you towards Seemant Vihar.

As the name Seemant suggests, it is a housing society on the Delhi border and came into existence in the 1980s. The area comes under Sector 14 of Kaushambi in Ghaziabad and is well connected to almost every mode of transport, except for an airport that is almost 40 km away.

Location/physical infrastructure

Located in Uttar Pradesh but on the Delhi border, the residential society is set in a prime neighbourhood with three metro stations--Vaishali, Kaushambi and Ananad Vihar -- as well as Anand Vihar railway station within a 3 km distance.

The nearest airport is Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is 38 km away. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway (earlier National Highway 9 and now NH 3) is in between housing societies in the area and the Ghazipur landfill.

It is also connected with the old NH 58, and is set to get semi-high speed rail connectivity when the Anand Vihar station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) commences operations by 2025. Residents will then be able to reach Meerut within an hour.

There are around eight housing societies in the area opposite the landfill including five cooperative housing societies. These include Seemant Vihar, Siddharth Niketan, Lumbini Apartments, Neelam Vihar, Asha Pushp Vihar (all five are cooperative housing societies), Migsun Homz and Mahalaxmi Apartments. The other close neighbourhoods are Indirapuram, Vaishali, Bhowapur, Ramnagar, Kaushambi and Anand Vihar.

Facilities for home buyers/tenants

The residential apartments spread over around 20 acres house around 10,000 people and have facilities like schools, hospitals, hotels, banks, shopping centres and a fruit and vegetable market within walking distance.

The nearest Inter State Bus Terminal is in Anand Vihar while the three stations of Delhi Metro are also easily accessible. Drinking water is also easily available.

"We have a supply of Ganga water and we need to buy water from outside once in a while when there is no supply of water," said Anand Singh Rawat, secretary of the Seemant Vihar housing society.

While Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is infamous for the polluted air it breathes round the year, those residing near the Ghazipur landfill, including the Sector 14 societies, also confront a foul stench as well as smoke emitted by fires more often. The situation is worse during the monsoons.

"The problem of smell increases during rains. However, on the day when the wind direction is not favourable for us, the smell overpowers the area and makes breathing difficult," said Dalip Zutshi, a retired teacher.

Zutshi wants to sell his Seemant Vihar flat and shift to Pune with his family and a nonagenarian father because of the persistent air pollution. Zutshi has been a resident of the society since 2005.

Measures such as bio-mining to resolve legacy waste issue are underway, but the dumping at the site continues. A local garbage collector who lives in a tent adjacent to Bhowapur village opposite the Neelam Vihar society said he also dumps the area's waste into the Ghazipur landfill.

When asked how he got access to the site, he claimed he bribed the guards to gain entry.

"Sometimes, it stinks so much that we even try to seal the gap between the door and floor by stuffing clothes. Even our air conditioners need frequent maintenance," said Narendra Kumar Nirmal, president of Siddharth Niketan society.

Anand Vihar RRTS

The landfill has not only subdued the property rates in the area, but also dampened people's excitement about receiving semi-high speed railway connectivity.

Residents have learned to live with the stink, said Vinay, 46, a resident of Lumbini Apartments. Because the area already has excellent connectivity in the form of the metro, bus service and railways, the RRTS announcement has not had much of an impact on property prices, he said.

Neeraj Kumar, who works as a supervisor in the Seemant Vihar society office and is a resident of Indirapuram, agreed. Prices may rise once the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor becomes operational, he said.

"The rates of the flats have almost halved due to the landfill. Health issues are there as well due to it. In fact, we are not able to find tenants for the flats facing the landfill as even the slightest wind brings the smell to them,” said Piyush Rastogi, who runs a property sale/purchase/rental business from his Siddharth Niketan residence.

“Also, when someone opens the balcony in the morning and sees the landfill, they get surrounded by negativity. The situation has improved a little bit now, but earlier people used to walk while covering their noses....The flats whose rent is around Rs 12,000-14,000 are getting tenants even for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 only because they are exposed directly to the landfill. The prices of the flats have not increased since 2012 due to this," Rastogi added.

Abhishek Kumar, secretary of the Migsun Homz society, said that while property prices had depreciated because of the landfill, rentals have also not gone up despite the prime location.

Should you buy/rent flats in these societies?

Rents start from around Rs 8,000 for one a BHK apartment. A 2 BHK unit or Simplex fetches Rs 14,000 a month and a duplex Rs 24,000.

The price of a 1BHK flat starts at around Rs 35 lakh, 2BHK flats around Rs 45 lakh and go upto Rs 60-65 lakh in cooperative housing societies. Private builder flats in the area are also available in the same price range.

If your office is in the vicinity of Kaushambi, Vaishali and Anand Vihar, you can consider moving to these societies but be mindful of the health hazard posed by the Ghazipur landfill.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has claimed that the height of the mountain of waste has been reduced by 12 meters but it is meaningless if waste is still being dumped at the site.

With housing societies becoming more vocal on the issue and the Central government taking steps to resolve the waste management issues, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but no one knows how long it will take to get there.





