Money laundering case: ED arrests NRI businessman close to Robert Vadra

In a move that could spell more trouble for the Congress, a close aide of Robert Vadra has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for suspected involvement in a high-profile money laundering case.

Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi -- general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh – is already being probed by agencies and is out on bail at the moment.

It is possible that a section of voters would be disenchanted with the Grand Old Party, now that the central probe agency arrested Vadra’s close aide CC Thampi on January 20.

Thampi, a Dubai-based tycoon who runs Skylight Investments and owns Holiday Group, was arrested from New Delhi on January 17 after the ED found incongruence in the statements given by him and Robert Vadra.

Though Thampi was already being investigated on suspicion of forex violation and in connection with the Gurugrum Land Scam Case, the recent arrest concerns his connection with Vadra, reported India Today.

When the Congress General Secretary’s husband was being probed in a case involving undeclared assets worth millions in the United Kingdom, the ED claimed it had discovered dubious transactions being made by multiple people linked to Vadra.

When Vadra was questioned about the same on February 6, 2019, he had said he met Thampi in a flight. When asked the same question, the latter, however, said that the two met through Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s personal assistant Madhavan.

In yet another contradiction, though Vadra had claimed that he had never lodged at the ‘12 Bryanston Square (BSQ)’ property in London, Thampi said he did stay there.