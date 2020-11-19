Monetising real estate assets can help corporate India retire long term debt of $341 billion: JLL

With the current pandemic further worsening asset utilisation and profitability, the need of the hour for corporates is to monetise them and help reduce substantial debt. If this is done, it can help companies retire long term debt of $341 billion, according to JLL Research.

As many as 2.45 lakh non-government and non-financial companies have long term debt of $341 billion, as per RBI data for FY 2018-19. Real estate land and building assets valued at $141 billion in FY 2018-19 can reduce outstanding long-term debt, it said.

Sale and lease-back of assets can provide long term steady rental yields for funds with patient long-term capital, it said.

“With the fall in economic activity, COVID-19 has impacted asset utilisation and profitability tremendously. In the current unprecedented circumstances, sale and lease-back of assets are likely to provide long term steady rental yields for funds with patient long term capital as monetization of these assets could reduce substantial debt, and funds generated through the sale of these assets could be high enough to cover the entire debt,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS India, JLL.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, banks have an overhang of non-performing loans for the last few years. RBI data on India’s economic and financial position in FY 2018-19 reveals that the value of land stood at $52 billion and buildings stood at $89 billion. This total of $141 billion is 41 percent of the outstanding long-term debt of $341 billion.

One of the probable reasons for this situation is lower profits generated from the assets invested in, the report said.

An uncertain economic scenario has forced corporate finance heads to reimagine real estate assets as sources of funds to reduce debt. The aggregate financials of approximately 2.45 lakh non-government, non-financial companies indicate that debt accounts for less than 50 percent of their net worth, it said.

Land values are recorded at historical prices in the balance sheet, while their market value could be substantially higher. Similarly, the sale value of the buildings would be higher than stated in the books of accounts. Funds generated through the sale of these assets could be high enough to cover the entire debt. The sale and leaseback of these assets will result in no impact on business operations.

One of the biggest challenges is the mindset of corporates, who feel that owning real estate is of utmost importance. In many cases, since land is allocated under various state industrial policies, the option of sale and leaseback is not considered.

However, in today’s uncertain economic environment, corporate finance heads are likely to look at options using real estate as a source of liquidity. Investors may face challenges on account of ownership titles and valuation. Such deals could take longer time to close due to documentation and taxation issues, the Research said.