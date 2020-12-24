Monetisation of real estate to manage working capital crunch – key considerations

For the past few months, businesses have witnessed unprecedented pressure to manage cash flows and financial commitments. CFOs are forced to evaluate alternative sources to raise funds - the needs for which are sometimes short term and urgent.

Businesses have looked for innovative ways to raise funds and evaluated different options for monetising non-core assets including real estate depending on varied objectives. For example, if the business requires continuous use of the real estate, sale and lease back model could be evaluated where the buyer of the real estate will permit continued use.

Whereas if the real estate is not likely to be used in the business, the monetisation could be through a simple sale of assets. Other monetisation options like a Joint Development Agreement or sale/contribution to Real Estate Investment Trust may not be suitable for businesses that need immediate finance to meet working capital needs.

Monetising a real estate could entail multiple regulatory and tax implications. Hence, one needs to plan carefully. Where the monetisation is planned by way of a simple sale of the real estate, the businesses will need to consider whether such sale is permissible or will it require some approvals from tax or regulatory authorities. Further, compliance with the applicable FDI conditions will be relevant where the seller entity has obtained foreign investment.

Depending on the use of the real estate, how it was acquired, from whom it was acquired, source of funding, security, if any, created against the real estate, approvals from shareholders, creditors, tax authorities under specific circumstances and/or regulator may need to be obtained. Sometimes obtaining such approvals may be time consuming and/or may entail costs.

Transactions of real estate generally trigger stamp duty which can be significant. Stamp duty generally varies based on the class of asset and its location. It is generally a matter of negotiation between the buyer and the seller as to who bears it. Where facts permit, one could consider monetising real estate by selling the shares of the entity that owns real estate instead of selling the real estate since it is likely to be more efficient from stamp duty and project approval perspective.

However, at the same time, it also means that market value paid to buy shares will remain at the shares level and not percolate to the project housed at Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) level.

Further, where the real estate is acquired from an authority appointed for industrial development, the terms of such acquisition may require sharing a portion of the gain over the cost with the authority.

Transactions in real estate also trigger income-tax liability for the sellers and the buyers. Capital gains or business income could arise for the seller depending on the asset class and the use. The sale consideration must be above prescribed benchmark of stamp duty value of asset (some possible variations allowed) to avoid any adverse tax consequences in the hands of seller as well as buyer. Tax deduction provisions are also triggered in the hands of buyers.

With respect to indirect taxes – Goods and Services Tax (GST) may apply on sale of under construction properties.

Depending on situations, GST credit may or may not be fully available which may increase the cost of operations.

These are some of the important considerations that one needs to bear in mind since the time lag in seeking approvals, or leakage on account of regulatory charges or taxes could have a significant impact on the cash flow expected to be realised from the monetisation of the real estate and hence, one needs to plan such events carefully.

With inputs from Mugdha Godbole, Chartered Accountant