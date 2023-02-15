 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mondelez India Foods renews lease of 66,755 sq ft office space in Mumbai for three years for Rs 1 crore a month

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Cadbury India Ltd, has renewed its lease for 66,755 sq ft of office space at One International Centre in Mumbai at a rent of over Rs 1 crore per month for three years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The leave and licence agreement was signed on January 30, 2023. Modelez India Foods has taken five office units located on the 18th, 19th, 20th and 22nd floors. There are two units on the 19th floor, the documents showed.

The lease for these units has been renewed from January 24, 2023, to January 23, 2026, the documents showed.

Mondelez had earlier taken the office premises in the building on lease in 2013 for nine years when it had shifted from its headquarters from Cadbury House located on Peddar Road. At that time the rent was Rs 125 per sq ft per month. The current rental is around Rs 170 per sq ft a month.