Moderation in growth could dampen performance of affordable housing finance companies: ICRA

The growth numbers for housing finance companies in the affordable housing space in FY21 could be much lower and would depend on how long novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, persists and the time it takes for companies and end-borrowers to recover from the impact, a report by ICRA stated.

The total portfolio of new housing finance companies (HFCs) in the affordable housing space stood at Rs 52,350 crore as on December 31, 2019, registering a lower year-on-year growth of 18 percent. While this is higher than the industry average of 7 percent, it has significantly moderated from its three-year CAGR of over 35 percent during FY17 to FY19, the rating agency said.

Current challenges in the operating environment have impacted the operations of these entities, given the relatively high customer connect required in this business, though operations are gradually moving towards normalcy, it said.

At the same time, debt servicing ability/affordability of borrowers could have been impacted as target borrowers are largely self-employed and middle-to-low-income borrowers.

ICRA expects that while loan book growth of these entities could be in the range of 16-20 percent in FY20 (as the COVID-19 related lockdown was only in the last two weeks of March), growth numbers for FY21 could be much lower and would depend on how long this situation persists and the time it takes for the companies and end-borrowers to recover from the impact.

The segment’s asset quality indicators remained largely stable over the past two quarters (Q2 and Q3 FY20) with gross non-performing assets (NPA) of 4.1 percent as on December 31, 2019. This has remained weaker than industry levels (2.2 percent as on December 31, 2019), reflecting the inherent weakness associated with the segment, the report said.

However, excluding two players in the segment, the number was far lower at 1.6 percent as on December 31, 2019, which is higher than the gross NPA percentage of 2.1 percent for all HFCs but comparable to home loans gross NPAs of 1.4 percent for all HFCs as on December 31, 2019.

ICRA expects the impact of the pandemic on the livelihood of end-borrowers could be severe, leading to asset quality related issues for these players. According to estimates, the asset quality indicators of these entities could deteriorate by 50-100 percent in FY21, though reported numbers would start showing up only in the earnings of Q3 FY21.

Given the pandemic, the RBI first allowed a moratorium on term loans from March 1 to May 31, which was further extended till August 31. Following this, most of the HFCS have also extended a moratorium to their borrowers for this period.

As per estimates, 40-45 percent of the portfolio of HFCs is currently under moratorium. At the same time, many of these HFCs have not requested a moratorium from their lenders. Thus, their ability to service debt in a timely manner would depend upon the extent of available liquidity on their Balance Sheet and their ability to draw down the sanctioned but unutilised bank lines.

At the same time, with the moratorium now being extended till August 31, there could be some tightening of liquidity if more borrowers were to opt for the moratorium now.

However, based on preliminary discussions with some of these HFCs, collections were in the range of 50-60 percent of the scheduled inflows in April, which would have further improved the liquidity buffer for these entities as outflows in the form of disbursements are almost nil.

Some entities (which have relatively better liquidity) have gradually started disbursing loans since May in a calibrated manner.

Capitalisation is expected to remain comfortable for these entities and the need for external capital for growth would be lower with business growth likely to remain muted in the near term. At the same time, incremental funding could remain challenging for these players though support from National Housing Bank (NHB) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could somewhat ease the pressure, the report said.

“Overall, ICRA expects that the profitability of these HFCs would remain largely stable in FY20. However, given the expected impact of the pandemic on both new business (cost-to-income ratios could remain elevated) and the asset quality (higher credit costs), profitability indicators of these entities could decline in FY21. In our estimates, gross NPA for these HFCs could increase to 5.5-6.5 percent by FY21-end from 4.1 percent as on December 31, 2019,” Manushree Saggar, Vice President, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said.