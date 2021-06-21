Model Tenancy Act may need tweaks to enhance practicality

The recently enacted Model Tenancy Act is not just a much-needed regulation for the industry but is also forward-looking, as it seeks to institutionalise the rental property sector.

The Act can be evaluated from three specific lences.

1. How this Act may usher in a digital revolution and institutionalisation of the sector

2. Changes which were much needed and overdue

3. Changes that may be required in the Act to converge with the demands of practicality

To begin with, we will highlight certain contingencies that may impact the effectiveness of this Act.

The Tenancy Act is a model act for state governments to implement. Thus the onus will be on individual state governments to notify it in the same spirit. This will be similar to the Real Estate regulation Act (RERA) where RERA was enacted by the Centre and it was for individual states to implement it. We are hoping that the implementation is far more effective than we have seen with RERA.

Digital revolution and institutionalisation of the sector

The impact of this Act will also vary depending on the current prevailing regulatory infrastructure around the rental market in every city. While Mumbai may see a minimal impact as it has a fairly robust rental environment with transparent practices and an effective regulatory mechanism, cities like Gurugram may see a wider impact, given that a significant chunk of rental agreements are unrecorded.

We believe that the creation of a digital platform shall open a host of business opportunities for startups as a huge volume of data will become available for entities to build business models. We expect business models to emerge around the following:

• Data analytics models, similar to those in commercial real estate market, focusing on rental trends, transaction values, rental yields to be built for B2B businesses

• Data-driven tools to assist listing platforms, augmenting their listing quality through recent transactions, vacancy durations, demand-supply in locality, etc

• Models focusing on background and credit history of tenants

• Owner reviews based on the history of deposit refunds among other factors

The Act is progressive in legalising sub-letting, which should open up avenues for institutional investments. This should also result in more standardised rental offerings by institutional players, which should help in improving rental yields.

The Act also recognises the role of property managers in the rental industry. This stamp of recognition with a clear understanding of their role and liabilities should give impetus to the sector, which is still at a nascent stage.

Much needed changes

The rental market hasn’t seen significant reforms and has thus been driven by several outdated practices. This Act helps in addressing some of these issues:

1 Setting up of rent courts for the redressal of disputes relating to eviction of tenants and recovery of possession by landlords.

2 Setting up of a rent authority for the swift redressal of minor disputes with wide-ranging powers including collecting rents in case of any dispute, determining revision in rents, restoring essential supplies like water and electricity if withheld by the landlord.

3 The Act clearly lays down the division of repair and improvement costs between the landlord and the tenants and also specifies the mechanism for it.

4 The Act does away with the archaic requirement of signed rental receipts in case of an electronic transfer.

Tweaks may be required

While the Act lays down a vision for the development of the rental market, we find certain areas where a generalised imposition would actually be detrimental to these specific segments.

Commercial establishments: The Act specifically excludes premises used for industrial use but it covers all premises used for other commercial use. We believe that the new regulatory environment under this Act would be a positive for commercial use premises but restrictions on financial and commercial terms need to re-evaluated.

Commercial rental agreements, especially for larger office spaces, tend to be very different in nature as compared to residential agreements. The terms for these contracts have to be understood from the overall structure of the deal as opposed to a single element like monthly rental and security deposit.

Typically, these agreements are characterised by longer tenure, heavy upfront investment in infrastructure and these are then reflected in significantly larger security deposits. Hence a restriction on month security deposit is not a practical solution in commercial rental contracts. This needs to be left to market forces and terms of negotiation between the parties.

Capping of deposit

The capping of deposit is a good measure as it helps in freeing up dead capital to more productive uses and reduces unnecessary friction in the system.

However, we believe that a more pragmatic capping should be adopted as the security deposit is meant to cover the risks for unpaid rents, other outstanding liabilities under the contract like utility bills and damages to the apartments.

The current cap of two months may not be sufficient to cover these risks and may prove counter-productive in bringing more supply to the market.

We hope that this Act helps in ushering much-needed reforms in the rental market and is implemented in the right spirit and vigour by states. This could help in establishing a robust rental industry, which can gain substantial traction and become a significant sector within the real estate industry.

(The author is a co-founder of Simplease, a platform that offers property management and sales services in Mumbai, Thane and Gurugram)