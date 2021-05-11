Mining, construction equipment industry may grow by 20% in 2021: ICRA

While the second wave throws up challenges, particularly in the manpower-intensive construction sector, ICRA expects a better-prepared ecosystem.

The mining and construction equipment (MCE) industry in the country is poised to grow by 15-20 percent in the calendar year 2021, credit rating agency ICRA said.

While the second wave throws up challenges, particularly in the manpower-intensive construction sector, ICRA expects a better-prepared ecosystem, buffered by ample liquidity to limit stoppage of work. But the work would continue only if the lockdowns are limited to a relatively narrow window and are more localised, preventing a massive wave of reverse migration.

The first quarter of 2021 is estimated to have reported a strong equipment demand growth of 45-50 per cent, ICRA said in a statement.

However, an economy in the grip of a pandemic could throw up sudden negative surprises.

While overall equipment demand will be strong in CY2021, partly due to the low base of CY2020, volatility in demand is likely, with a strong Q1, a relatively subdued Q2 in the grip of the second wave, and the emission-related pre-buy pick-up and post-buy slump in Q3 and Q4 CY 2021, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Support to ICRA’s equipment demand estimates originates from - the GoI continuing its ‘Build India’ momentum to counter the economic slowdown and the ample liquidity in the ecosystem. Tailwinds from any pick-up in state capex, compared to the pullback in FY2021, and strong construction activity picking up in other sectors like ports, metros, and airports, could aid demand,” said Pavethra Ponniah, Vice President and Co-Group Head, ICRA.

On the contrary, demand can be hit by the COVID second wave restricting mobility and equipment utilisation for a prolonged period, which in turn could result in an increase in delinquencies and lender pull-back and a likely equipment price increase of 5-10 percent for the emission norm change, Ponniah said.

Dealer checkpoints predict a more subdued 0-5 percent volume growth in FY2022 against ICRA’s expectations of a 5-10 percent volume growth. That said, given the current uncertainty in the market, following the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks, ICRA believes that ground touchpoints are heavily clouded by the immediate term. ICRA will continue to monitor the second wave and vaccination drives to recalibrate demand, if warranted.

Continuing with the 15-20 percent growth expected in CY2021, ICRA expects demand growth to sustain in CY2022 and CY2023, before declining in CY2024 pre- and post-the general elections during April-May 2024, it said.

COVID-19 hit demand hard in Q1 and Q2 CY2020 with domestic demand contracting by 25 percent and 60 percent respectively. Demand started reviving in July 2020, inching up by 5 percent on July 20, before a strong and unexpected volume uptick led to a 22-24 percent growth in H2 CY2020.

Apart from the base effect, the demand resurgence since July 20 has been two-pronged - strong demand from the rural (housing, irrigation, rural roads) and agricultural segments and secondly, government infrastructure investment, particularly in roads.

The sharp demand revival for most equipment on July 20, particularly excavators and backhoe, caught the OEMs off-guard. Overlapping with the upsurge in automotive demand, the common supplier ecosystem was stretched, leading to order backlogs for several months.

The industry-wide credit profile which has held up during CY2020, aided by the soft commodity prices, will witness pressure from hardening input costs in CY2021. Further, cost increases associated with the TREM change, and the OEM’s ability to pass it on fully to the end customer in a period of volatile demand, will remain a challenge, ICRA said.