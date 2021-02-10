Mindspace REIT reports Q3 net profit of Rs 140 crore, to distribute Rs 283.5 crore to unitholders

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio located across Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai and having a total leasable area of 29.5 mn sq ft, has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 140 crore for the quarter ended December and declared a distribution of Rs 283.5 crore to unitholders.

The company, which got listed on the stock exchanges in August 2020 during COVID-19 after raising Rs 4,500 crore through a public issue, had posted a net profit of Rs 68.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Its total income rose to Rs 431.6 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 278 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mindspace declared a distribution of Rs 283.5 crore, which is Rs 4.78 per unit, to its unitholders. This is the first distribution post its listing.

“Digitisation has changed the way businesses across the world function. India is a front runner of intellectual capital, and, as the premier and most effective provider of these solutions, stands to benefit greatly from global demand.

"The second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of the world has led to temporarily pausing the demand trajectory. While we expect this to continue for a few more quarters, the global environment is expected to recuperate, and as office occupancies rise, India’s Grade A offices will be the foremost beneficiaries of the surge in demand,” said Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer, Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

Reporting its performance update for the third quarter for the year 2021, it said that the gross leasing stood at 1.0 m sq ft with an average rent of Rs 60 per sq ft per month. Re-leasing spread of 13.3 percent on 0.9 msf of area was re-leased.

It said that it continued to collect over 99 percent of Gross Contracted Rentals. There was Committed Occupancy of 86.9percent and same-store committed occupancy of 89.9 percent (December 2020 vs December 2019, on 21.1 msf area), the company said.

Mindspace is the second REIT to list on the Indian stock exchange. Embassy Office Parks REIT, where Blackstone is a shareholder, listed its units in April 2019, after an IPO where it raised Rs 4,750 crore. Blackstone owns around 15 percent in various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that are part of the Mindspace REIT.

Mindspace Business Parks in the Mumbai Region include Mindspace Airoli East Business Park, Mindspace Airoli West Business Park, Paradigm Mindspace Malad and The Square, BKC(2). The office parks in Hyderabad are Mindspace Madhapur and Mindspace Pocharam. In Pune, the properties include Commerzone Yerwada Business Park, Gera Commerzone Kharadi Business Park and The Square, Nagar Road. The Chennai property is Commerzone Porur, the offer document said.

Alternative asset manager Brookfield’s became the third REIT to be listed in the country this month (February 2021).

REITs are listed entities that invest in income-generating properties and distribute at least 90 percent of their income proceeds to unitholders through dividends. After registration with SEBI, units of REITs will have to be mandatorily listed on exchanges and traded like securities.

SEBI notified REIT's regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts, which are popular in some advanced markets.