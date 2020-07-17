Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO to raise Rs 4,500 crore

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by Mumbai-based realtor K Raheja Corp and private equity firm Blackstone Group is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in July end to raise Rs 4,500 crore. K Raheja Corp has filed the offer document with SEBI for the proposed IPO.

Blackstone and K Raheja Corp are expected to offload units worth Rs 3,500 crore and the REIT is expected to sell fresh units of about Rs 1,000 crore in the issue, it said. The offer opens for subscription on July 27 and closes on July 29.

Some of the strategic investors include Capital Income Builder, American Funds Insurance Series – Capital Income Builder, Capital Group Capital Income Builder, Capital Group Capital Income Builder (Canada), American Funds Insurance Series – Global Small Capitalization Fund, GIC Private Limited (for and on behalf of Government of Singapore), GIC Private Limited (for and on behalf of The Monetary Authority of Singapore), Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC, Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Central Fund - Real Estate Sub, NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited among others, according to the Offer Document.

The company may have decided to launch the REIT during the pandemic as the 10-year G-sec rate is the lowest, the loan to value is 15 percent which creates a huge opportunity to look at brownfield assets and grow the portfolio. The timing is perfect given the lowest interest rates in the market, real estate analysts said.

Besides, a majority of the company’s tenant base is IT and ITeS which has done well during the pandemic, they said.

Mindspace would be the second REIT to list on the India Stock Exchange. Embassy Office Parks REIT, where Blackstone is a shareholder, listed its units in April 2019, after an IPO where it raised Rs 4,750 crore. Blackstone owns around 15 percent in various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that are part of the Mindspace REIT.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT filed its draft offer document on December 31, 2019. It filed its addendum on June 25, 2020. The REIT sponsored by K Raheja Corp has 29.5 million square feet leasable area spread across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai with a market value of Rs 236,751 million.

The Business Parks in the Mumbai Region include Mindspace Airoli East Business Park, Mindspace Airoli West Business Park, Paradigm Mindspace Malad and The Square, BKC(2). The office parks in Hyderabad are Mindspace Madhapur and Mindspace Pocharam. In Pune, the properties include Commerzone Yerwada Business Park, Gera Commerzone Kharadi Business Park and The Square, Nagar Road. The Chennai property is Commerzone Porur, the offer document said.

In Mumbai, the total leasable area with the company is 12.1 msf with occupancy of 86.5 percent. In Hyderabad, the total leasable area is 11.6 msf with occupancy 97.4 percent. In Pune, the total leasable area is 5.0 msf with occupancy of 90 percent and in Chennai, the total leasable area is 0.8 msf, sources said.

The company has a total of 32 buildings in its portfolio and 16.2 msf of the leasable area as on March 31, 2020, were LEED/ IGBC Gold/ Platinum-certified/pre-certified.

The under-construction area with the company is around 2.8 m sq ft. Future construction is spread across Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad and is spread across 3.6 m sq ft, experts said.

As on fiscal 2020, it has a well-diversified portfolio with 172 tenants and no single tenant contributing more than 7.7 percent of Gross Contractual Rental. Approximately 84.9 percent of the Gross Contractual Rental were derived from multinational corporations and approximately 39.4 percent from Fortune 500 companies, realty experts said.

Between April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020, the firm leased 7.6 msf of office space, achieved average re-leasing spreads of 28.9 percent on 3.0 msf of re-leased space and leased 4.6 msf of new area to 60 tenants, achieving a re-leasing spread of 23.1 percent for 1.1 msf pf area re-leased during fiscal 2020, they said.

The company cumulatively invested Rs 737 million to renovate its portfolio.

Despite Covid-19, the company collected 99.4 percent of its Gross Contractual Rentals for the month of March 2020. It has leased 0.7 msf of area (of which 40.5% was leased to our existing tenants and 59.5% was leased to new tenants) including pre-committed 42,567 msf of the area in our under-construction assets, experts said.

Real estate experts said that this launch would set a good foundation for the creation of more REITs in the market.

“So far there was only one REIT, and it is an excellent one. The second one by K Raheja Corp is on equally firm grounds with some of the best-managed commercial properties on the market. With this new REIT, the investor base will widen considerably, which is very good for the overall REIT space and sets a good foundation for the creation of more REITs. Retail investors will have a much wider bandwidth of Grade A office spaces to diversify their investments into,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO - ANAROCK Capital.

Launch of REITs had hit a roadblock after the Budget 2020 announcement in which the FM proposed to remove dividend distribution tax (DDT) at the company level while individual investors told to pay taxes on dividends received as per their respective tax rates.

REITs are listed entities that invest in income-generating properties and distribute at least 90 percent of their income proceeds to unit-holders through dividends. After registration with SEBI, units of REITs will have to be mandatorily listed on exchanges and traded like securities.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had notified REIT's regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts, which are popular in some advanced markets.