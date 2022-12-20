 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindspace Business Parks REIT completes issuance of Rs 100-crore Commercial Papers

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

The funds will be utilised towards the working capital requirements of Mindspace REIT’s Asset SPVs.

K Raheja Corp-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owner and developer of Grade A office portfolio located in four key office markets of India, has completed the issuance of Commercial Papers of Rs 100 crore for the maturity of three months at an interest rate of 7.20 percent per annum, it said in a statement.

The funds will be utilised towards the working capital requirements of Mindspace REIT’s Asset SPVs. The loan-to-value of Mindspace REIT stood at 16.8 percent as on September 30, 2022, the lowest amongst its peers, it said.

Mindspace REIT’s Commercial Papers are rated CRISIL A1+, the highest rating by CRISIL.

In September this year, capital markets regulator SEBI allowed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to issue Commercial Papers. This welcome move offers an additional short-term fund-raise avenue for REITs through shorter tenor instruments at a potentially lower interest cost and swifter timelines.

With this move, Mindspace REIT further broadens its debt profile, it said.

At the time of its IPO, in August 2020, 100 percent borrowings of Mindspace REIT were in the form of Asset SPV level bank borrowings. Over the past two-odd years, Mindspace REIT has consciously diversified its lender portfolio and reduced its borrowing costs via multiple fixed-cost debenture issuances which are primarily subscribed by mutual funds, pension funds and insurers.