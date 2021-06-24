Mindspace Business Parks REIT commits to 100% renewable electricity use by 2050

Representative image

K Raheja Corp and Blackstone-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT has joined the global RE100 initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP and made a commitment to transform to 100% renewable electricity across areas serviced and maintained by it by 2050, the company said.

Mindspace REIT will also make renewable energy accessible to tenants who choose to avail of the green power. The announcement strengthens the entity’s commitment towards mitigating environmental impact across project lifecycles, in sync with the mission of RE100, which is to accelerate change towards zero carbon grids at scale, it said.

The first Indian real estate entity to pledge to RE100, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has set phase-wise targets for the transformation. It will source 35% of total energy requirement from renewable sources by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.

The entity currently sources approximately 10% energy through renewable sources like solar energy and renewable energy certificates (RECs). With this move, it endeavours to fortify its commitment to sustainability, by sourcing power through green energy tariffs and solar energy, the company said.

Two of the Business Parks in the REIT are already equipped with solar panels to generate clean energy.

“Our initiatives align with RE100 and are an effort to build a sustainable ecosystem for tenants, through deployment of energy efficient systems and renewable energy generation and sourcing. Our commitment also enables us to encourage our tenants to see the benefits of renewable energy and make the switch for their respective businesses. Committing to the RE100 vision of fully transitioning to renewable energy is our next step towards building a sustainable ecosystem and minimizing environmental impact,” said Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.