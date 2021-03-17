English
Migsun Group to invest Rs 4,500 crore to finish 5-7 stuck projects in Greater Noida

NCR-based real estate company Migsun Group will develop these projects under the joint venture and development management agreement model

Moneycontrol News
We are committed to making Noida a commercial hub, Miglani said. [Image for representation]


NCR-based real estate company Migsun Group has announced that it is planning to take up five to seven stuck projects in Greater Noida and invest Rs 4,500 crore in their construction.

"The company is planning to take up five to seven such projects spread across 3 crore sq ft," Yash Miglani, managing director, Migsun Group told Moneycontrol.

These projects will be developed under the joint venture and development management agreement model, he said.

According to estimates, there are more than 4 lakh stuck units in projects launched in 2013 or before, out of which around 70% are in MMR and NCR.

“Any project delay results in cost overruns, exacerbating the funding shortage. For any cause, a lack of project approvals leads to the accumulation of housing stock. Many builders initiated greenfield projects in the pre-RERA period without the required approvals in place, resulting in their projects being stalled,” said Miglani.

“We are going to develop the projects under the JV and DM model. We will analyze the project and take a call accordingly. In the residential segment, we will take up township and group housing projects. Our plan to resurrect stalled projects might not have a major effect on new demand, but it will provide relief to aggrieved homebuyers who have been waiting for their real estate asset with bated breath. However, it would go a long way toward enhancing overall consumer sentiment as well as helping to fix the supply side of the real estate market,” said Miglani.

The group recently announced the acquisition of HDFC and Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd's stake in Ansal IT City Park (SEZ) Tech Zone, Greater Noida, and plans to develop the 37.5-acre mixed-use project. The project will have 50 per cent IT/ITeS offices, 15 per cent industrial, and 15 per cent commercial.

“We are committed to making Noida a commercial hub; the new project is in line with our endeavour to provide world-class real estate in the Noida region. We have committed ourselves to deliver projects on time. The time is ripe as there is a positive sentiment in the market,” said Miglani.

By developing the project, the Group wanted to be a part of the growth story and bring in employment opportunities, Miglani added.

The company is executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi and its suburbs.
TAGS: #affordable #Migsusn Group #NCR #Real Estate
first published: Mar 17, 2021 03:05 pm

