Micro Labs managing director buys bungalow in Bengaluru’s Koramangala for Rs 66 crore 

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Given the limited supply of plots and independent houses and high demand from ultra-high net worth individuals, only a few deals were finalised during the two-month window for Section 54 and 54F, said brokers active in the area. 

In perhaps the most expensive property deal to have been brokered in Bengaluru, healthcare company Micro Labs’ Managing Director Dilip Surana has bought a bungalow in Bengaluru for Rs 66 crore, documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix showed.

The land along with the bungalow, measuring 8,373.99 sq. ft., are spread across a total area of 12,043 sq. ft. and located in Fair Field layout along Devaraj Urs Road, formerly known as Race Course Road, the sale deed showed.

A stamp duty of Rs 3.36 crore was paid for the deal registration on March 8, 2023.

The sale deed names the buyers as Dilip Surana and his wife Archana Surana.