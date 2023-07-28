MHADA lottery 2023: Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, BJP MLA Narayan Kuche in race to buy Rs 7.57 crore apartment in South Mumbai

In total, MHADA has accepted 1.06 lakh applications out of the 1.22 lakh it received for 4,082 apartments for MHADA 2023 lottery.

Union Minister Bhagwat Karad and Maharashtra BJP MLA Narayan Kuche are in the race to purchase a Rs 7.57 crore apartment being sold in the MHADA lottery 2023 in South Mumbai, going by the list of accepted applications issued by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The apartment is the costliest one in the lottery. According to the authority’s list, the cheapest apartment is a 204 sq. ft. unit going for Rs 24.71 lakh in Chandivali, near Powai.

The apartment, located in Tardeo, South Mumbai, has an area of 1,500 sqft, and is being sold under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

Ninety-three percent of the homes put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG), with the rest earmarked for the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

Of the 4,082 apartments, over 2,700 are meant for the EWS category, and over 1,000 for LIG, while 130 have been set aside for the MIG and around 120 for the HIG category.

Can elected representatives apply for the MHADA lottery?

As per the MHADA Act, 2 percent of the total homes sold in the MHADA lottery are reserved for MPs and MLAs. Of the total of 4,082 apartments up for sale in the lottery, 80 are reserved for MPs/MLAs/MLCs in this year's Mumbai Board lottery, according to MHADA.

Karad is a Rajya Sabha MP and Minister of State for Finance in the Central government. Kuche is a BJP MLA from Badnapur constituency. Both Karad and Kuche are from Maharashtra.

Where are the apartments and how much do they cost?

The apartments are spread over areas such as Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

According to MHADA officials, in the coming two years, the authority will introduce more apartments with amenities such as swimming pools, EV car charging slots, etc under the MIG and HIG categories, which are now under construction.

17 applications from the general public

Apart from the applications of the two politicians, there are 17 from the general public for the Rs 7.57 crore apartment.

The lottery is conducted online and one of the 19 applications for the Tardeo apartment will be declared the winner in the coming days. According to MHADA officials, the date of the result has not been decided yet, but they may be announced after the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly.

In total, MHADA has accepted 1.06 lakh applications out of the 1.22 lakh it received for 4,082 apartments in the 2023 lottery. Further, 527 have been disqualified after they were found ineligible, and more than 14,000 applications are on hold pending scrutiny, according to MHADA.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Karad and Kuche with queries. Their responses are awaited.