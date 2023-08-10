MHADA lottery 2023: Results for 4,000 mostly affordable homes to be announced on August 14

MHADA lottery 2023 results will be announced in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Housing Minister Atul Save.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to announce the results of the MHADA lottery 2023 on August 14. Around 4,000 mostly affordable homes are up for grabs, starting at Rs 24 lakh and going up to Rs 7.57 crore. About 1.20 lakh applicants are in the race for these houses.

The MHADA has said that on August 14, the results of the lottery will be announced in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Housing Minister Atul Save.

Ninety-three percent of the houses put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG), with the rest earmarked for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

In the present case, of the 4,082 apartments on offer, over 2,700 are meant for the EWS category and over 1,000 for LIG, while 130 have been set aside for MIG and around 120 for HIG categories.

The apartments, which are spread across Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali, and Sion, are priced in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore.

The cheapest apartment is in Chandivali, near Powai, and the costliest is in Tardeo, South Mumbai.

Along with the general public, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad and Maharashtra BJP MLA Narayan Kuche are also in the race to purchase the costliest apartment for Rs 7.57 crore, measuring 1,500 square feet, in South Mumbai.

Meanwhile, according to MHADA officials, in the coming two years, the authority will offer more apartments with amenities such as swimming pools, EV car charging slots, etc. for the MIG and HIG categories.