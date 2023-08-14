MHADA lottery 2023: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche declared winner for costliest Rs 7.57 crore South Mumbai apartment

26-year-old Rohit Patil was one of the youngest winners in the MHADA lottery 2023.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on August 14 announced BJP MLA Narayan Kuche as the winner of the costliest apartment of Rs 7.57 crore sold in south Mumbai as part of MHADA lottery 2023, in which 4,082 homes were up for sale.

Kuche is a BJP MLA from Badnapur constituency of Maharashtra. Apart from Kuche, Union minister Bhagwat Karad had also applied for the purchase of the particular home. The MHADA announced the list of all the winners on August 14, paving the way for first-time homebuyers to own their dream homes.

The mostly affordable homes were put on sale in May 2023 and were available in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore. The apartment, located in Tardeo, South Mumbai, won by Kuche has an area of 1,500 square feet, and is being sold under the High Income Group (HIG) category. About 93 percent of the homes put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG), with the rest earmarked for the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

Of the 4,082 apartments, over 2,700 are meant for the EWS category, and over 1,000 for LIG, while 130 have been set aside for the MIG and around 120 for the HIG category.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Kuche said, "I had applied for the house because I do not own a house anywhere yet. Hence, I decided to purchase via the MHADA lottery 2023 in Mumbai. I will be applying for a home loan and purchasing the apartment."

Read More: MHADA lottery 2023: Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, BJP MLA Narayan Kuche in race to buy Rs 7.57 crore apartment in South Mumbai

Can MP/MLAs apply for the MHADA lottery homes?

As per the MHADA Act, 2 percent of the total homes sold in the MHADA lottery are reserved for MPs and MLAs. Of the total of 4,082 apartments up for sale in the lottery, about 80 were reserved for MPs/MLAs/MLCs in this year's Mumbai Board lottery, according to MHADA.

One of the youngest home winners

26-year-old Rohit Patil was one of the youngest winners in the MHADA lottery 2023. "I had applied for the first time in the MHADA lottery for purchasing a 1 BHK apartment of Rs 30 lakh in Goregaon area of Mumbai. I am a banker and currently residing in Kandivali with my parents, which is in a chawl. Soon we will all be shifting to this 1 BHK apartment."

Read More: MHADA lottery 2023: Results for 4,000 mostly affordable homes to be announced on August 14

Applying since 30 years

Another home-winner, 63-year-old Nandkumar Joshi, a retired government employee, won a 1 BHK apartment of around Rs 30 lakh in Goregaon. "I have been applying for the MHADA lottery possibly for the last 30 years, and now have finally made it to the list. I have been residing in a rented 1 RK apartment for the last three years as my son started earning and we are paying Rs 14,000 rent. For my entire life, I have lived in a chawl and now we will soon be shifting to this apartment after MHADA gives us possession."

Read More: MC Explainer: Why MHADA lottery 2023 in Mumbai has few options for families with annual income above Rs 9 lakh

Where are the other apartments?

The apartments in MHADA lottery 2023 are spread over areas such as Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

According to MHADA officials, in the coming two years, the authority will introduce more apartments with amenities such as swimming pools, EV car charging slots, etc, under the MIG and HIG categories, which are now under construction.