MHADA lottery 2023: Application dates extended for lottery of affordable homes near Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

More time has been given due to software upgrades in the system, which will allow more buyers to apply for the annual lottery.

The apartments in MHADA lottery are priced in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The Maharashtra Housing Authority and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the last date to apply for the MHADA lottery to buy homes under Rs 50 lakh near Mumbai to April 19.

The date for MHADA lottery was extended due to software upgrades that will allow more buyers to apply for the apartments, MHADA officials said. So far, more than 22,000 applications have been received.

With the changes, it is no longer mandatory for applicants to have a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana registration certificate to apply in the lottery.

“Further, income tax return certificate has to be uploaded in the system to show the income of the applicant in the said draw,” an MHADA official said.