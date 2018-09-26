MGP launches portal to track non-Rera registered housing projects

In a bid to track ongoing residential projects which have still not registered with the MahaRera, consumer body Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) on Wednesday launched a portal that will enable buyers to upload information of such projects.

The portal 'survey.mumbaigrahakpanchayat.org', which will be active till 10 October till 7 pm, will collect information and complaints from consumers about ongoing projects which are not registered with MahaRera.

"The objective behind this is to create awareness among buyers as well as make the builders accountable for not registering the projects," MGP president Shirish Deshpande told PTI here.

He said the online survey will not only collect information about unregistered projects but also the intention is to gather information about those developers who have collected more than 10 percent flat cost and not executed agreements with home buyers as required under Rera.

"Both the issues including non-registration of projects and non-execution of agreements attract penalties up to 10 percent and 5 percent of the project cost respectively. We hope this survey also motivates home buyers to initiate action against defaulting builders on their own," Deshpande added.

He further said that once the survey is complete, it would pursue the MahaRera to take action against such builders.