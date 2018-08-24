App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metro trial runs start on Ballabhgarh Extension in Haryana

Fourth city in Haryana to get connected by Metro. Section slated for opening in September or October this year

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

Trial runs started on August 24 on the 3.2-kilometre long section from Escorts Mujesar till Ballabhgarh which will become the fourth city in Haryana to get Metro connectivity after Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Bahadurgarh.

The section is slated for opening in September/October 2018 subject to the approval by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety.

This extension of Delhi Metro's Violet Line consists of two stations - NCB Colony and Ballabhgarh. After the opening of this extension, the entire Kashmere Gate – Ballabhgarh Metro corridor will become 46.6 kilometres long, DMRC sources said.

During the trial runs, the interaction of the Metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. The entire signaling system will also undergo rigorous testing, it said.

In addition, the response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will also be monitored during the trials. The behaviour of the track system and the Over Head Electrification (OHE) will be checked repeatedly during all the trials.

Currently, 25.8 km of Metro lines are operational across Haryana. After the opening of this section, the total length of Metro in Haryana will become 29 kilometre.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #DMRC #metro #Real Estate

