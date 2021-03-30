English
Metro train service not feasible in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack till 2041 as per survey: Minister

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena informed the House that the metro service is not feasible on the basis of population.

PTI
Representative image


The Odisha government on Tuesday said that metro train service is not feasible in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 2041 as per a survey.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said this while replying to a question of Congress member Suresh Routray in the Assembly.

He said there is no such plan or proposal regarding metro rail service in the two cities.

He said a survey to study the feasibility of the metro service, was jointly conducted by the Central government and the state government.


Tender was also floated while five companies expressed interest.


The tender was awarded to Balaji Railroad Systems Private Limited for feasibility survey, the minister said.


The minister informed the House that the metro service is not feasible on the basis of population.


The Central government and the state government had given Rs 12.61 lakh and Rs 52 lakh to the company, respectively, said Jena.


The minister said the state government had also given a proposal to extend the metro rail service till Khurda and Jatani.

Demand will be raised for another survey in which metro rail service from Cuttack to Chandikhole and Bhubaneswar to Puri will be proposed, said Jena.

