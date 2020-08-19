Metro to get an 11-storey commercial tower on the roof of a stabling deck

The structure of the stabling deck has been designed and constructed keeping a provision for future development of 11 floors above

In a first of its kind project, an 11-storey commercial tower would come up on the roof of the stabling deck of the Delhi Metro's busy Mundka depot in northwest Delhi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed the development of 32,696 sq m over 11 floors of 2,972 sq m each, above the train stabling deck, officials said.

A stabling deck is a place where rail locomotives are parked while they await their turn.

DMRC has floated tender to invite bidders to carry out Property Development (PD) above the stabling deck structure of Mundka depot of the Green Line near Mundka Industrial Area Metro station, they said.

The site has a frontage of about 950 m on the Rohtak Road and is approximately 7 km from Delhi-Haryana state border.

The existing land use of the depot plot is ‘industrial’, and all requisite approvals from local authorities for property development will be required to be taken by the developer, officials said.

Through this tender, DMRC intends to select a lessee for development above the already constructed stabling deck at Mundka depot for a period of 30 years from the commencement date to utilize the area as permitted under Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD 2021).

For carrying out the construction works, the successful bidder would be permitted a lease rent fee free period up to three years from the date of signing of the lease agreement.

The lessee shall be entitled to sub-lease the built up space to any person or entity only after adding the necessary structures and utility services.

At the end of the lease period, on any ground whatsoever, DMRC shall have the absolute right to run the project site on its own, or re-lease or lease it to any third party or to manage it in any other manner as it may deem fit in its sole discretion.

The lessee shall also ensure that the proposed property development is neither an impediment for smooth flow of traffic nor a safety hazard for the nearby station structure and for commuters.

Ramps for vehicular movement above deck level and basements below the deck level for parking purpose have already been constructed.

DMRC has been mandated by the government to undertake value capture from property development initiatives for sustainable revenue generation so as to raise additional capital for part finance the Delhi Metro project.