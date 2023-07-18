Media baron sells property in Noida for Rs 10.02 crore

Representational image.

Media baron Raghav Bahl has sold a property in Noida for Rs 10.02 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show. The property is located in Sector 40, Noida, according to the transfer of lease/sale deed document.

The area of the constructed property is 732.73 sqm and the document was registered on June 28, 2023. The property has been bought by a well-known Delhi-based lawyer.

A WhatsApp message sent to Bahl for a confirmation received no response, but the lawyer has confirmed the deal.

According to Ashim Bhanja Chowdhury, Vice President, Research, Anarock, “This deal sets a new benchmark for the bungalow inventory in Noida.” Local brokers say the property has been sold at the market rate prevalent in the micro market. While such high-end deals are common in Delhi, Noida is fast witnessing a spurt in luxury launches of late.

Earlier this year, Vasudha Rohatgi, the wife of former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, purchased a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 160 crore, according to the documents accessed by Moneycontrol.