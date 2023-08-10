Medanta, DLF to develop 400-bed multi-specialty hospital in Delhi

The hospital is slated to provide medical and surgical interventions in over 20 super-specialities.

Global Health Limited, a leading private multi-speciality tertiary care provider and DLF Group (DLF), a real estate major, have entered into an understanding for forming a company to launch a 400-bed multi-super speciality hospital to provide quality healthcare in the heart of Delhi. Both Medanta and DLF will own 50-50 equity in the new company. DLF will be a strategic investor and Medanta will run the hospital and have operational control.

The super-speciality hospital is slated to provide cutting-edge medical and surgical interventions in over 20 super-specialities, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, kidney, liver, lung and heart transplants, gastroenterology and chest surgery. The facility will also have a Comprehensive Cancer Care unit, offering end-to-end oncology treatments under one roof, the company said in a statement.

This new facility will strengthen Medanta’s presence in the National Capital Region of Delhi. Medanta will operate its Gurugram, Noida and Delhi facilities in a seamless manner linking its existing 1,391-bed flagship hospital in Gurugram and its upcoming Noida facility (550 beds) to the new hospital in South Delhi.

"Our new hospital will bring the best of Medanta's renowned clinical expertise and patient care closer to the people of Delhi. It will offer cutting-edge surgical treatments across specialities under one roof with the same patient quality safety standards that Medanta has come to be known for. It will also become a one-stop solution for all types of cancer treatments and will benefit a large swathe of patients not only in Delhi but across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Global Health Limited.

“We are excited to participate in setting up a world-class hospital in South Delhi at a location which is closely associated with the origins of our company. The new hospital will strengthen the medical infrastructure in Delhi and further strengthen DLF’s deep commitment to improving the quality of life for NCR residents,” said Rajiv Singh, Chairman of DLF Ltd.

Founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Global Health Limited is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India. Under the Medanta brand, the company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna). Spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,725 installed beds as on June 30, 2023. It also has one hospital under construction in Noida.

DLF has developed more than 158 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 340 million square feet. DLF Group has around 215 msf of development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 msf.