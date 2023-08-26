MC Policy Next: 3-pronged approach needed to address flooding problem: Madhav Raman

The massive problem of flooding, which a number of hill stations have been facing lately, can be addressed through a three-pronged strategy of conducting data-intensive topographical analysis, incentivisation of transition of waste into materials, and building robust drainage management infrastructure, said Madhav Raman, Principal and Co-founder, Anagram Architects, at the Moneycontrol Policy Next Summit held on August 25.

He also said that there are three zones in India – Hills, Indo-Gangetic plains, and the Peninsula. Peninsulas get coastal flooding; in hills, there is monsoon flooding; and in the plains, it is largely the problem of losing places to where water can flow at the time of flat area flooding.

There have been instances of heavy flooding in the last few months in different parts of the country, especially in the hills, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where loss of lives and damage to roads and properties have been reported.

"The first thing we need is a much more data-intensive approach to topography analysis. Drone-based Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technologies can be used to generate very highly detailed GIS information on topography, especially in hill cities or places in hills that are urbanising," he said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on "Building cities of tomorrow: Sustainable renewal and climate financing" at the Moneycontrol Policy Next Summit.

Raman said that a number of Indian cities in the last 40 years have become traps for plastic, which takes 500-1,000 years to destroy. Indian cities have always had a very good informal infrastructure for waste collection and recycling. Unfortunately, that is being left out of the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

So a lot more efforts and incentivisation to transition waste into materials are needed to do material reclamation, Raman said, adding that there are ways in which construction waste management and urban planning can become great pathbreakers.

Highlighting the importance of a robust drainage system to address flooding in any region, Raman said that the stormwater drainage system is being diluted due to rapid infrastructure growth. This needs to be addressed, he said.

"The third is that our transport network also helps us manage water drainage. Most cities in India are coming up with outer ring roads, which are going to be heavy transport trunk infrastructure that will ring cities. When you ring a city, you are disrupting the drainage patterns. When you circle around city centres, the natural draining patterns, which are very resilient resources for the city, get cut off," Raman said.

Raman also highlighted the importance of private funding, such as municipal bonds, for the completion and implementation of projects.

"Cities have grown post-independence on state and central government funding. It is about time municipalities are empowered to seek small-ticket funds of less than Rs 100 crore and issue municipal bonds that are underwritten by the state departments," he said.

Speaking on the issue, Chandra Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability, and Technology (iFOREST), said that the impact of climate change was visible in the form of massive floods in the Himalayas and that sustainable solutions are needed. He said that the importance of public good should not be pushed aside while developing cities.

"Everything we do from now on will have to become sustainable and net zero. Climate change is real. We are witnessing and experiencing the impact of climate change, as you can see from what is happening in the Himalayas today. Sustainability can therefore be the biggest opportunity for India to build a green economy and create a massive number of green jobs. Seventy-five percent of India has to be built, and we can build it green," he said.