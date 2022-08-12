India@75: India’s tryst with urban housing since Independence

Representative picture (REUTERS)

Eighty-eight-year-old Ram Naresh Bajwa can’t believe that Punjabi Bagh, a nondescript 'refugee' colony at the time of India’s independence, could change so drastically in seven decades. Having received a small plot in the colony soon after partition, he is witness to the changes that urban India has gone through over the last 75 years.

What Bajwa cannot come to terms with is the concept of high-rise living. “Is there any dearth of land in the country? It’s like men hanging over concrete blocks. I fail to understand this concept of urban high-rise living,” he says.

What this man, who was among the first few to be allotted a land parcel by the government in independent India, can’t figure out is whether cities should grow horizontally or vertically or whether housing should be concentrated in and around the CBDs (central business districts) in high-rise buildings.

India’s response to urbanisation since Independence has, unfortunately, been more of confusion in general and housing shortage in particular. Clarity over horizontal growth versus vertical living is still elusive. As a matter of fact, India’s urban housing shortage has its genesis with flawed housing policies, or even the lack of guidelines, since independence.

Flooded with refugees across large parts of northern India at the dawn of independence, policymakers preferred the easy route of allotting plots to these people in need of shelter. Infrastructure in and around such land parcels back then was non-existent and there had been no concept of high-rise and mass housing at that point of time.

As a result, urban housing growth was confined to select localities since the liveability index of physical infrastructure, social infrastructure and, more importantly, economic infrastructure was confined to these select localities.



Plots distributed post-Independence



Chandigarh emerged as the first planned city in 1953



Delhi Development Authority was formed in 1957



Gandhinagar was established as a new city in 1960



Planning Commission guidelines for district planning in 1969



Housing and Urban Development Corporation was set up in 1970



Maharashtra’s City and Industrial Development Corporation came into existence in 1971



Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority was set up in 1975



National Housing Bank came into existence in 1988

Housing Development Finance Corporation, the first private mortgage bank, came into being on October 17, 1977.



Urban housing in India today could at best be described as a soda bottle syndrome where the constant rural focus over the select few urban centres could explode at any given point of time. It is not that the policymakers are unaware that with the growing population, its dependence on the metro cities rises. As a matter of fact, when the country’s first planned city, Chandigarh, came into existence as a horizontal city that could cater as the capital of both the Punjab and Haryana State, it seemed to be independent India’s first tryst with organised urban planning in general and its housing solution in particular.

However, due to poor resources, and a lack of infrastructure and vision, creating another Chandigarh-like city proved unrealisable. All government housing agencies, starting with the establishment of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that was supposed to create mass housing, failed to deliver. Getting a house allotted through DDA, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) or, later, Noida Authority was akin to waiting endlessly to win a lottery due to the huge supply shortage compared to the ever-growing demand.

In South Indian cities, the real estate sector is no different. In Bengaluru, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palika), the oldest and the fourth largest administrative body in India responsible for zoning and building regulations, has failed miserably to stop the city from turning into a concrete urban jungle.

The story is very much the same with Hyderabad, India’s only city that allows unlimited floor space index (the average being 9 as against the national average of 2). The city suffers from infrastructure bottlenecks. Chennai has been better off due to its focus on plotted row houses rather than high-rises. But the city’s civic woes have been exposed time and again during monsoons.

The first wave of change in the wake of economic liberalisation, followed by the second wave after foreign direct investment was allowed in housing in 2004, practically ended the monopoly of government housing agencies and boards. Today there are more than 7 lakh housing units available in the market being offered by private developers.

Of course, India at its 75th Independence Day still remains a housing-deficit country, even as, ironically, there are thousands of unsold apartments in the metro cities.

The real challenge now is housing stocks’ concentration in select pockets, where the liveability index is poor and load on infrastructure is huge. It is only the economic activity and job catchment areas that are defining the housing market with the cliched ‘location, location and location’ motto ruling in this part of the world.



Create new cities as engines of economic growth



Develop infrastructure at periphery locations



Go for holistic physical, social and economic growth



Introduce horizontal planning of cities



Develop tier II and III cities like Chinese small towns



Expedite industrial corridors that connect smaller cities



Incentivise manufacturing and job creation beyond metro cities



The larger question on the 75Independence Day is whether there are any lessons learnt. Of course, the writing is writ large on the wall but also largely ignored. Some of the lessons that could goad the Indian housing market to holistic growth, lead to better quality of life and also make the housing affordable are:Had wishes been horses, the Indian housing market would not have been grappling with the contradiction of an inventory overhang and housing shortage at the 75Independence Day.