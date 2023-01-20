 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Will tweaks in insolvency law help homebuyers?

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

The proposed amendments formally recognise project-wise resolution and will ensure expeditious resolution of a stalled development without hampering the interests of homebuyers of other projects of a builder, say legal experts.

The government has proposed changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code aimed at reducing the hardships of homebuyers caught in time-consuming legal battles with real estate developers, which delays possession of their homes.

A key change proposed is project-wise resolution – if an application is filed against a builder that has multiple projects, proceedings will be initiated only against the specific project on which there is a default.

The proposed amendments are intended to ensure expeditious resolution of stalled projects and provide legislative backing to the concept of ‘reverse corporate insolvency resolution process’ and ‘project-wise CIRP,’ legal experts said. They will help increase the chances of successful resolution because the focus will be on specific distressed assets rather than the broader company.

Real estate accounts for the second-highest number of insolvency resolution cases, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The manufacturing sector has the highest share at 40 percent, real estate accounts for 21 percent, construction 11 percent, and trading sectors 10 percent.

The resolution rate of real estate cases is among the lowest, according to a joint report by property consultants Anarock and law firm Khaitan & Co.