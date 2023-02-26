 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Will SC order to Noida Authority not to insist on upfront payment of dues help homebuyers?

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 26, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

But the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority have raised serious objections on issues related to payment to them, saying huge stretches of land have been given to Unitech, which had failed various deadlines, including for starting construction at the site. They have argued that there are no homebuyers and that the Unitech Group wants to construct buildings without paying the dues.

The Supreme Court’s February 1 direction to the Noida Authority to approve the revised layout plans of Unitech’s projects in Noida and not insist on upfront payment of dues worth around Rs 10,000 crore, has elicited diverse views from stakeholders.

While some homebuyers invested in the projects have termed this a “welcome move’, others say that more measures need to be taken to build trust among buyers so that cashflows can be raised and construction work restart.

The SC order had said, “Having regard to the contents of the convenience note submitted by the Additional Solicitor General, it is apparent that a substantial number of homebuyers have now expressed their confidence in the proposed construction in the above sectors. At this stage, it would be appropriate if Noida processes the applications for approval of revised layout plans, building plans and ancillary approvals without insisting on upfront payment of dues. However, the Board of Unitech shall pay the current application fees / scrutiny fees as payable in law.”