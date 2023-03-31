 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Stalemate between Noida Authority and developers takes a toll on homebuyers

Ashish Mishra
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

The CAG in a report in December 2019 had said that the scheme led to losses of Rs 9,000 crore to the exchequer and plots worth Rs 4,500 crore under the scheme were allotted to entities that did not meet the technical eligibility criteria of net worth, turnover or past experience.

The Noida Authority has issued a show-cause notice to Three C Greens for not completing the Sports City project in sectors 78, 79 and 101 and violating the allotment lease terms of the project. The authority has also warned the builder that it could cancel its allotment.

Under the project, the builder had to develop sports facilities along with housing but even after a decade hardly any sports infrastructure has come up in these areas.

Three C Greens is currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Even as the Noida Authority warned the developer of cancelling the allotment, the builder’s resolution professional (RP) in a letter to the authority said that the notice issued against the builder is “misconceived and misplaced” and demanded withdrawal of the notice.

Registry of flats of thousands of homebuyers in these sectors are stuck due to the main developer not having completed sports facilities mandated under Noida’s Sports City scheme. Homebuyers say the move will not benefit them.