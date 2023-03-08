 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| NCLT approves Suraksha Group’s plan to take over Jaypee Infratech

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

Experts say that after the stuck inventory is completed and distributed, it will boost the number of homes available in Noida and Greater Noida, which may trigger a temporary slowdown in real estate price rises in the region. 

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on March 7 approved a bid by Suraksha Realty and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance to buy Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), spelling relief for 20,000 homebuyers who bought houses promised by Jaypee in Noida and Greater Noida and are deemed financial creditors to the projects.

The development came six years after Jaypee Infratech entered into insolvency proceedings. For the buyers who have been waiting to receive the keys to their homes for more than a decade, it means light at the end of the tunnel, finally. Most of them have been repaying home loans through equated monthly installments as well as rent for accommodation.

What has happened?