MC Explains | Madras HC says homemakers entitled to equal share in property purchased from husband’s income

In an order that may challenge the socio-economic fabric of the country and set a precedent for future litigation between spouses or even within a family, the Madras High Court held on June 21 that a woman who contributed to the acquisition of family assets by performing household chores is entitled to an equal share in the property purchased by her husband.

The case

According to the facts of the case, the woman bought the property in he name with the help of money provided by her husband.

In 2002, the husband, who is the only breadwinner in the family, filed an injunction suit, alleging that his wife had attempted to confiscate the property bought on his behalf with money he earned while he worked abroad.

Additionally, he claimed that his wife had asked for the help of another man and accused the woman of a foiled relationship.

However, the woman claimed that while her husband was away, she looked after the entire household and sacrificed her earning opportunities. She added that she was responsible for selling her ancestral property to fund her husband's travel abroad and was thus also entitled to a share in the property.

After the death of the husband, his children approached the high court as legal heirs to his property.

The order

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the wife's contribution was crucial in allowing her husband to travel and work abroad.

"In the generality of marriages, the wife bears and rears children and minds the home. She thereby frees her husband from his economic activities. Since it is her performance of her function which enables the husband to perform his, she is in justice, entitled to share in its fruits," the court said.

The court noted that the property may have been purchased in the name of the husband or the wife alone, but it was bought with funds saved by their joint efforts.

"In my view, if the acquisition of assets is made by joint contribution (directly or indirectly) of both the spouses for the welfare of the family, certainly, both are entitled to an equal share," Ramasamy added.

Are there laws for property share in such cases?

The order is based on the sole cause that currently, India does not have any legislation to recognise the efforts made by the wife, Ramasamy said.

Advocate Kiran SR, who practices at the Karnataka High Court, said that in countries such as the UK, legislation has approved an equal share of property in cases of disputes between a husband and a wife.

"However, these are one of the few Indian judgments that acknowledge the same," he said.

Currently, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act defines a "benami" transaction as one in which property is transferred to one person for a consideration paid by another. However, the Madras High Court said this does not apply to the facts in this case.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ruled that when a man buys property in his wife’s name, it cannot always be called a benami transaction.

The impact

Experts said the judgment will serve as a precedent in the disposal of several such disputes that take 15-20 years to resolve.

"When the judgment says that the wife should be equally entitled, in my opinion, it is just and fair. In cases where the woman is also earning herself, the judgment can be used as a precedent as the judgment recognises contribution, either financially (directly) or something more than that (indirectly)," Kiran said.

Experts said that while the judgment can also be used in divorce cases, it will largely depend on the facts in the case. For a working woman, claiming maintenance is still a challenge in divorce cases. This judgment can help to recognise contributions made from either side, advocates said.

Most importantly, Kiran said, the judgment can be used by husbands who have been in the same situation.

"The law recognised equality despite gender differences. Thus, husbands can also claim their rights in cases where property is in his name and financially contributed by his partner," he added.