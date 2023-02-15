MC Explains: How soaring land prices led to shelving of affordable plotted housing scheme in Gurugram and Faridabad

The Haryana government has put on hold its affordable plotted housing scheme, Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY), in Gurugram and Faridabad, saying that it had turned unaffordable as land prices in these two cities had shot up.

While there is no official circular yet about putting the DDJAY, or low-rise independent floor scheme, on hold, sources said this decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) officials where the chief minister observed that high cost of land in these cities defeated the purpose of affordable plotted housing scheme.

According to DTCP data, around 60 licences have so far been issued under DDJAY in Gurugram and adjoining areas for developing housing units across 600 acres of land and around 40 licences for 400 acres of land in Faridabad. As many as 60 licences are currently under process in these two cities.

Real estate experts said besides the high cost of land in these two hyper-potential towns, there was no cap on the rates for housing under DDJAY that currently exists for affordable high-rise housing projects. This led builders to charge high prices for apartments under DDJAY.

Vandana Ramnani