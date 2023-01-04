 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Canada’s ban on foreigners buying homes may impact demand among non-Canadian resident Indians

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Foreign homebuyers constitute less than 5% of the total real estate buyers in Canada. According to Census 2021, the total Indian population in Canada is approximately 1.858 million. Indians make up around 5.1% of the Canadian population. 

With the aim of making more homes available and affordable for its own citizens, the Canadian government has decided to ban immigrants from buying property in the country for two years. This, real estate experts say, is expected to lead to  reduced demand among non-Canadian resident Indians.

The order states that the ban comes into effect from January 1, 2023 and as an exception, refugees and permanent residents have been permitted to purchase land. Also, the ban would apply only to city dwellings and not to recreational properties.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had proposed the measure during his 2021 election campaign to combat rising real estate prices. "The desirability of Canadian homes is attracting profiteers, wealthy corporations, and foreign investors," the Liberal Party had said then.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said in a statement, “Canada has built a reputation as a multicultural nation that welcomes people from around the world. As currently proposed, the prohibition on the purchase of residential property by non-Canadians can impact our reputation as a welcoming nation.”

“The potential benefits of the ban are likely to be modest,” it added.

According to Akash Puri, director, International Business, India at Sotheby’s International Realty, the latest decision will definitely reduce demand among non-Canadian resident Indians.