MC Explains: Can Haryana's extension of the settlement scheme for long-pending EDC dues help homebuyers?

The Haryana government has extended to February 15, 2023 a one-time settlement scheme, Samadhan Se Vikas-2021, to enable recovery of long-pending External Development Charges (EDC) from builders in cases of licensed and change of land use (CLU). However, homebuyers say such one-time settlement schemes have been launched several times in the past to no avail.

"As per the present provisions, outstanding dues can be covered by paying 100 percent principal amount plus 25 percent of outstanding interest and penal interest. Now the outstanding interest plus penal interest payment will be increased by one percent every month," reads the order issued on September 5 by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

For a housing project to be made habitable, a developer has to ensure basic amenities such as water, electricity supply, roads, sewage and drainage systems, as well as solid waste management and disposal, and has to pay external development charges to the civic authorities.

What is the issue all about?

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, most real estate issues relate to land as a developer takes land on lease from the Noida Authority or Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to construct a residential or commercial project. When the developer fails to pay the lease amount on time, the project gets stuck if the authority decides to cancel the lease.

However, in Gurugram, real estate issues relate to dues from EDC/Internal Development Charges (IDC), as the builder is first required to purchase land for any project. Before the Real Estate Regulatory Act, the builder used to collect IDC/EDC charges from the buyers and pay the authorities.

The problems began when builders failed to deposit the collected amount to the concerned authorities, such as the electricity department or municipal corporation. When the dues remain unpaid, the authorities refuse to issue connections (electricity, water or sewerage) or build amenities such as roads for the homebuyers/societies, forcing them to live in shabby conditions with inadequate amenities.

What do the residents say?

The department came out with the settlement scheme last year. However, Gurugram residents say that if builders did not pay EDC charges despite taking money to do so from homebuyers years ago, such a scheme will not make them do so now. The residents said that the one-time settlement scheme cannot be of any use and the government should take strict action against the defaulting developers instead of penalising the residents.

"There are 1,400 flats in our society. Possession started in 2000 and now, after almost 22 years, a notice has been pasted in our society by the Gurugram DTCP prohibiting sale/purchase of flats due to non-payment of charges by Ansal Buildwell. The license of the project was issued in 1994 and if the DTCP had to take any charge, be it IDC or EDC, they should have taken it at that time," said Priti Jain, former secretary of the Valley View Estate RWA.

Jain questioned the move to penalise residents two decades later for the fault of the developer. She noted that prices of flats in the society have been falling due to the adverse action by the authorities. "What should a person do if he is facing financial issues and wants to sell his flat," asked Jain, noting that due to non-payment of the EDC/IDC charges, many flats are yet to get water supply. There were issues related to roads as well but the residents crowdfunded to build internal roads.

Gaurav Prakash, a homebuyer who invested in Tashee Capital Gateway, a project delayed for almost a decade, said that while the buyers had paid all the EDC/IDC charges, developer KNS Infra had not deposited the amount with the authorities.

"The government should seize the assets of the developer in case of non-payment of EDC/IDC charges despite collection from homebuyers. No developer will be serious about homebuyers unless they and their families face serious actions from authorities. Such a one-time settlement scheme was launched many times but to no avail. Due to outstanding payments, the government has even prohibited registry in certain places," said Prakash.

Nidhi Tiwary, an architect and resident of Express Greens M2 Manesar, said that external development should be linked to the Occupation Certificate.

"External development is within the scope of the development authority. The condition for OC (occupation certificate) has all clauses other than external development. Only if external development is linked with the OC will developers be bound to pay the EDC charges and the government be duty bound to use it for development purposes," said Tiwary, adding that this will instil confidence in buyers and developers.

A Gurugram Town and Country planning official refused to comment saying the issue is decided by the Chandigarh head office. An email has been sent to the Director General of DTCP, Chandigarh, and a reply is awaited.

What do the experts say?

Legal experts said that the situation has improved under RERA [Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016] as the EDC/IDC charges are now deposited in an escrow account. They said that the problem is mostly with projects incorporated before RERA came into force.

"Any charges collected by a developer meant to be deposited with the government authorities should be paid by cheque in the name of the authority. Non-payment of EDC/IDC charges has created problems with electricity connections, water connections and registries. The problem is mostly with pre-RERA projects. Now, the department can issue a recovery against the builder to get the dues paid," said Advocate VK Bansal, a senior RERA lawyer.

Bansal said that a no-objection certificate from various departments should be mandatory for an OC and this would help reduce such problems. He added that residents already facing issues due to non-payment of charges by the developer would have to seek legal recourse to get their rights.

Moneycontrol reached out to many Gururam-based developers but they refused to comment on the issue.