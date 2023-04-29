 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer: Why has Mumbai Police arrested prominent real estate developers Dharmesh and Rajiv Jain of Nirmal Lifestyle

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 29, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Both directors have been held on complaints of 34 homebuyers who have not got possession of homes they booked in the projects of Nirmal Lifestyle.

Not only homebuyers, but the real estate firm has also defaulted on loans from the Bank of Baroda (BoB), which earlier this year sealed one of the iconic assets owned by the Jains.

On April 27, 2023, the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police arrested Dharmesh Jain and Rajiv Jain, directors of Nirmal Lifestyle and prominent real estate developers based in the Mulund area of Mumbai. They have been held for failure in handing over possession to 34 homebuyers who had booked apartments in projects of Nirmal Lifestyle since 2011.

However, this does not end here. The developer has allegedly defaulted on bank loans and premiums to be paid to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for real estate projects up to Rs 100 crore and also has insolvency proceedings ongoing at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

 Why did the Mumbai Police arrest the two Nirmal Lifestyle directors?