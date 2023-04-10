MC Exclusive: RERA amendment on cards to empower homebuyers, Central Advisory Committee may recommend amendment

The Central government Central Advisory Committee (CAC) is considering a proposal to strengthen the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA), 2016, by way of an amendment in order to improve the process of executing recovery warrants issued to developers for not handing over possession of homes to buyers.

Recovery warrants are issued by the regulator when developers fail to compensate homebuyers for delays in handing over their flats. The warrants are sent to collectors who are tasked with attaching their property and can auction them to recover the dues.

“Execution of recovery warrants issued by RERA regulatory authorities across states is facing several issues. We are working on a proposal that will be submitted to the Central government for amendment or improvise the current provisions to make RERA stronger for execution of recovery warrants,” said Ajoy Mehta, Member of CAC and chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

The committee is working on ways to empower RERA in this regard, said Mehta.

