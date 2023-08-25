MC Exclusive: Karnataka court stays construction at Sterling Ascentia project in Bengaluru

A case filed by Paramesh V against encroachment by the developer of the project is pending before the National Green Tribunal.

A Karnataka court stayed the construction of apartments at Sterling Ascentia, a luxury project near the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, which are allegedly being built on stormwater drains.

The temporary injunction restrains the developer, Sterling Urban Infra Projects, and its related entities from constructing or altering the property until the court disposes of the case, according to documents accessed by Moneycontrol.

“Issue direction to the respondent the tahsildar, Bengaluru East Taluk, to submit a detailed report as well as status report about the allegations made in the complaint on or before next date of hearing," the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court in Bengaluru said in an order dated August 10.

Additionally, the court asked the tahsildar to determine the extent of encroachment and to file a survey sketch with the details.

The complaint was filed by Jagan Kumar, an activist, on August 7. The next hearing is scheduled in October.

The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court, notified by the state government in 2015, is a criminal court to curb illegal possession of land and construction of unauthorised structures.

Prevailing encroachment

Kumar claimed the under-construction towers have encroached on the tertiary stormwater drains while several common amenities including the parking area and compound walls have encroached on the secondary stormwater drains.

One homebuyer, who did not wish to be identified, said he had invested about Rs 1.5 crore for one of the 108 apartments that are being constructed in the two new towers.

A case filed by Paramesh V against encroachment by the developer of the project is pending before the National Green Tribunal.

"The developer has concealed the water bodies in their project site and obtained favourable approvals from concerned authorities. Additionally, the authorities have failed to ascertain necessary records before issuing approvals," the petitioner said.

The next hearing for the NGT case is posted for September.

In September 2022, homebuyers filed a complaint at Marathahalli Police Station after they incurred a loss of Rs 4.3 crore due to waterlogging in the Sterling Ascentia apartment complex, Moneycontrol reported.

Last month, the state real estate regulator ordered the developer to pay Rs 28 lakh in total as flood compensation to the homebuyers.

"Our plan approvals, environment clearances, and sanctions have been legally and meticulously obtained from planning authorities like BBMP & BDA. The person that has filed the claim has never approached Sterling for any information," officials from Sterling Urban Infra Projects said.