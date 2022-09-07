Max Estates to acquire Acreage Builders for Rs 322 crore

Max Estates, the real estate arm of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL), proposes to acquire Gurugram-based Acreage Builders Private Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 322.50 crore, the company said on September 7.

The transaction is expected to be completed by February 2023. After the acquisition, the company would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Max Estates Limited, MaxViL, one of the three holding companies of the $4-billion Max Group, said.

Acreage Builders Private Limited has the licence to develop a commercial project spread over 7.15 acres along Gurugram’s Golf Course Extension Road.

“This acquisition marks our entry into Gurugram, a key market for commercial real estate (CRE) both within Delhi‐NCR and pan‐India. The transaction will further diversify the geographic footprint of our CRE portfolio and aid our aspiration of becoming a leading player in the Delhi‐NCR," said MaxVIL MD and CEO Sahil Vachani said.

Max Estates plans to develop a Grade A+ commercial space on this land. The potential leasable area is around 1.6 million sq. ft.

The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a key destination for leading domestic and multi‐national players looking for office space in Delhi‐NCR.

The company’s focus would be on strengthening organisation capacity and capability to drive seamless execution across both commercial and residential opportunities and, in turn unlock multi‐ fold value for all our stakeholders, Vachani said.

A part of the leading Indian multi‐business conglomerate Max Group, MaxVIL owns and operates a real estate business through its subsidiary Max Estates. MaxVIL also has a real estate services and management company Max Asset Services. MaxVIL is listed on NSE and BSE.

Established in 2016, Max Estates’ projects include commercial office space Max Towers on the edge of South Delhi that opened its doors in 2019, Max House, a re‐development of office campus in Okhla, and 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community on Rajpur Road, Dehradun, the company said.

It aims to create, build and operate Grade A+ office spaces in Delhi‐NCR. The company has entered into a partnership with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) for its third commercial project, Max Square, in Delhi‐NCR.

Recently, the company also forayed into the residential segment with its first project planned in Noida’s Sector 128.