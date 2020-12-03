Max Estates leases 62,500 sq ft office space at Max Towers in Noida to Yes Bank

Other companies that have taken up space at Max Towers includes the premium co-working brand Spaces, owned by International Workplace Group, one of the worlds largest co-working companies.

Max Towers Noida

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd. (MaxVIL), has leased approximately 62,500 sq ft at Max Towers in Noida to Yes Bank, which plans to relocate its offices from the Central Business District to the new location as part of its exercise to rationalize cost.

Yes Bank has taken 62,500 sq. ft. spread across 2.5 floors of the Max Towers.

Built with an investment of about Rs 600 crore with a net leasable area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, Max Towers is a 21 storey Grade A+ commercial office tower.

In the last six months, Max Estates has also leased around 25,000 sq. ft. at Max Towers to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Limited, India’s first and largest power trading platform.

Max Estates has so far leased around 3,90,000 sq. ft. at Max Towers, which is located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND), a few minutes’ drive from South Delhi business hubs such as Okhla, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Kama Place.

Other companies that have taken up space at Max Towers includes the premium co-working brand Spaces, owned by International Workplace Group, one of the worlds largest co-working companies. Other marquee office tenants include Khaitan& Co., Emerson, Spaces, Veolia, ESRI, Udacity, Grass Valley, Kama Ayurveda and Castus Legal.

“The demand for Grade A office spaces has been growing in Noida mainly due to relatively high rentals in Delhi and Gurugram’s established office space locations and emerging supply of better quality assets.” Commenting on the leasing of spaces of Yes Bank,” said Sahil Vachani, Managing Director, MaxVIL.

“With location advantage and excellent connectivity with Central and South Delhi, world-class amenities and above all a well curated experience focusing on all aspects of tenant’s well-being under its ‘WorkWell philosophy, Max Towershas emerged as the destination for top corporate occupiers looking for superior quality assets at a competitive rentals. Yes Bank taking close to 62,500 sq. ft. of area at Max Towers to consolidate its office space across several locations in Delhi is a testimony of the same,” Vachani added.

MaxVILis also in talks with some other reputed corporates and some of them are likely to fructify soon.

As per a recent Knight Frank report Noida has overtaken Gurugram in terms of new office leasing for the first time mainly driven by competitive pricing and rapid infrastructure development in the Noida-Greater Noida region.

MaxVIL’s other commercial real estate projects include Max House, Okhla, Delhi. Phase 1 of the Max House, Okhla comprising around 1,05,000 sq ft leasable area has been launched for leasing recently. Phase 2 of the project; of similar size as the first phase is targeted to start construction in Q4 FY21.

Max Estates recently commenced construction of its third commercial realty project in Noida to be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, having New York Life Insurance Company as financial partner.

As a part of its strategy to emerge as a leading commercial real estate office player in NCR, Max Estates is evaluating development opportunities in Gurgaon as its next destination to fill the deficit in Delhi-NCR of developer owned and developer managed office space providing top notch experience to its occupiers, the company said.