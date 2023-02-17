 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Estates forays into Gurugram, inks pact with Namo Realtech to develop 12-acre housing project

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The project has a development potential of around 2.4 million sq. ft. and gross development value in excess of Rs 3,200 crore.

Gurugram. Source: Flickr.

Max Ventures and Industries Limited’s (MaxVIL) real estate arm Max Estates has entered the residential real estate market in Gurugram through a joint development agreement (JDA) with Namo Realtech Private Ltd to develop a 12-acre housing project there.

The project has a  development potential of around 2.4 mn. sq. ft. and gross development value in excess of Rs 3,200 crore, MaxVIL said in a statement on February 17.

The land parcel admeasures around 11.8 acres and is located in Gurugram's Sector 36A, with direct access from Dwarka Expressway. The 150m-wide Dwarka Expressway connects Gurugram to Delhi.

The site is located at the confluence of the expressway, Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and in proximity to the Global City plan proposed by the Haryana government, envisioned as a futuristic Central Business District of Delhi-NCR.