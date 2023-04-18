 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marsh McLennan Global renews lease for office space in Mumbai at Rs 1.02 crore per month

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

The professional services firm will now occupy the 1.7 lakh sq ft for the next five years, by when the rent will hit Rs 1.17 crore

Global professional services firm Marsh McLennan Global Services India Private Limited has renewed its lease for 1.70 lakh sq ft of office space in Supreme Business Park in Mumbai’s Powai area for five years, at a starting rent of Rs 1.02 crore per month, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The company’s India office has leased the premises for IT/ITeS use. The rent is Rs 1.02 crore per month for the period January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025, and will go up to Rs 1.17 crore from January 2026 to December 27. It comes with an escalation provision of 15 percent after the initial three years, the documents showed.

The security deposit paid for by the company is Rs 26 crore, they showed.

The company can utilise 181 dedicated and reserved stilt parking slots spread over an area of 6,000 sq m, according to the documents.