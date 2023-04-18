Marsh McLennan Global renews lease for office space in Mumbai at Rs 1.02 crore per month

Global professional services firm Marsh McLennan Global Services India Private Limited has renewed its lease for 1.70 lakh sq ft of office space in Supreme Business Park in Mumbai’s Powai area for five years, at a starting rent of Rs 1.02 crore per month, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The company’s India office has leased the premises for IT/ITeS use. The rent is Rs 1.02 crore per month for the period January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025, and will go up to Rs 1.17 crore from January 2026 to December 27. It comes with an escalation provision of 15 percent after the initial three years, the documents showed.

The security deposit paid for by the company is Rs 26 crore, they showed.

The company can utilise 181 dedicated and reserved stilt parking slots spread over an area of 6,000 sq m, according to the documents.

The leave and licence agreement was signed on April 12, 2023. Marsh McLennan is a global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. It has four market-leading businesses—Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman.

Marsh McLennan Global Services India refused to comment. "BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) has contributed a significant percentage to the space demand in Mumbai over the last few years. Powai has remained a location of choice for several Indian and MNC corporations. The timing of this transaction indicates that while the company may have planned this move in 2022, they decided to implement their plans in 2023. It also indicates confidence in the Indian economy despite continued systemic challenges globally," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack. This is the latest in big-ticket leasing deals in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, SCOR SE, a French reinsurance company, leased office space at a rent of Rs 40 lakh per month in the financial capital for five. The company leased 7,955 sq ft (built-up area) for Rs 40.17 lakh a month in Mumbai's most expensive commercial building, Maker Maxity in Bandra Kurla Complex, property documents accessed by Propstack showed. The rent per square foot works out to around Rs 505, making it the most expensive commercial real estate lease deal on a per-square foot basis so far, real estate experts said, adding that this also indicates that there is still strength in A-grade commercial real estate, despite the slowdown.

Moneycontrol News