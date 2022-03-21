English
    Manish Malhotra buys Rs 21-crore apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra

    The apartment is on the 22nd floor of Bhojwani Enclave, where the fashion designer lives, on Pali Hill Road

    Vandana Ramnani
    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

    Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has bought Rs 21.1-crore apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West neighbourhood, documents accessed by Zapkey.com, an online platform that collates publicly available property registration data, show.

    The apartment, on the 22nd floor in Bhojwani Enclave on Pali Hill Road, is spread across 251.39 sq m and comes with three car parking spaces, the transfer deed shows.

    Malhotra, who lives in the same complex, bought the apartment from builder Samir Bhojwani and paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore. The deed was registered on March 10, 2022.

    Bhojwani didn’t respond to Moneycontrol’s queries about the sale.

    The complex has row houses and apartments, which are 5,500 sq ft (usable carpet), and are priced at around Rs 80,000 per sq ft, local brokers said.
    Vandana Ramnani
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 02:08 pm
