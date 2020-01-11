Managing Money with Moneycontrol | A guide for first-time homebuyers

Are you looking to buy a home this year? Have you gathered all your resources, but are unsure whether this is a good time to invest in property? In case you are wondering then is the place you need to be.

While a homebuyer enjoys quite a few benefits in the form of tax breaks and subsidy, the current bank interest rates are an added attraction to make that purchase.

To further help you understand the timing of buying a home, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai.