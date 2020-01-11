App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | A guide for first-time homebuyers

Watch Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra in conversation with Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai who discuss whether or not this is a good time to buy a home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Are you looking to buy a home this year? Have you gathered all your resources, but are unsure whether this is a good time to invest in property? In case you are wondering then is the place you need to be.

While a homebuyer enjoys quite a few benefits in the form of tax breaks and subsidy, the current bank interest rates are an added attraction to make that purchase.

To further help you understand the timing of buying a home, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai.

Close
Watch the video to find out more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 11, 2020 11:54 am

tags #buying a home #MagicBricks #realty #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.