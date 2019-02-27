Mall supply across Indian cities touches 10 million sq ft 

Mall developers are rapidly infusing new retail developments across the top seven cities.
There is a three-fold jump in mall supply this year – from 3.2 million sq ft in 2018 to almost 10 million sq ft this year with developers infusing new retail developments across the top seven cities, says a report.
Nearly $1.42 bn FDI has already been infused in the Indian markets between April 2000 to June 2018 - and global investments into Indian retail are all set to increase further.
The Indian retail sector is expected to reach $1,750 billion by 2026 due to changing demographics and increasing consumer expenditure, which is expected to rise to $3,600 billion by 2020, as per the report Customer Experience (CX): The Epicentre of Retailing by ANAROCK Property Consultants.