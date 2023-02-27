 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Major fire in garbage dump in Noida Sector 105, residents complain of breathing problems

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

No casualties reported so far. The fire, which broke out at 11:35 pm on Sunday, has not been doused till Monday noon. Six fire tenders are on the spot. Fire brigade officials say a live cigarette stick thrown into a garbage area could be the cause.

A major fire, reportedly several storeys high, broke out in a garbage dump in an open plot in Sector 105 of Noida at 11: 35 pm on February 26. Six fire tenders are on the spot, but the fire has not been completely doused even by Monday noon.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, one resident tweeted that tens of thousands of people have developed breathing problems from the heavy smoke caused by the fire.

Six fire tenders were fighting the fire even at 14:00 hours on February 27, officials of the Noida Fire Service said.

Pradeep Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined but prima facie it seems that someone might have thrown a live cigarette stick into the garbage dump.