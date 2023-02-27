Major fire in garbage dump in Noida Sector 105, residents complain of breathing problems

Representational image

A major fire, reportedly several storeys high, broke out in a garbage dump in an open plot in Sector 105 of Noida at 11: 35 pm on February 26. Six fire tenders are on the spot, but the fire has not been completely doused even by Monday noon.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, one resident tweeted that tens of thousands of people have developed breathing problems from the heavy smoke caused by the fire.

Six fire tenders were fighting the fire even at 14:00 hours on February 27, officials of the Noida Fire Service said.

Pradeep Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined but prima facie it seems that someone might have thrown a live cigarette stick into the garbage dump.

“We received a call at 11:35 pm yesterday (February 26). There is a 30-feet deep pit where garbage from nearby areas is dumped. The fire broke out in this dump. Six fire tenders have been engaged in the operation to extinguish the fire,” Chaubey told Moneycontrol.

Dense smoke billowing out from the blaze polluted the air in the area and people living in nearby societies complained of breathing problems.

“At 11:30 PM on the night of February 26, 2023, there was a massive fire (several stories high) in a vacant plot in Sector 105 Noida. Tens of thousands of people had difficulty in breathing due to the smoke all night and even in the morning. Help @CeoNoida @noida_authority @UPPCBLKO,” Amit Batra, a resident of a nearby society, said in a tweet.